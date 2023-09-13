HEADER
Prep Schedule
THURSDAY
VOLLEYBALL
David Crockett at West Ridge, 6:30 p.m.
Grundy at Tazewell, 7 p.m.
Union at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.
John Battle at Abingdon, 7 p.m.
Lebanon at Holston, 7 p.m.
Dobyns-Bennett at Tennessee High, 7 p.m.
Honaker at Council, 7 p.m.
Rye Cove at J.I. Burton, 7 p.m.
Twin Springs at Eastside, 7:15 p.m.
Marion at Patrick Henry, 7:30 p.m.
Hurley at Mountain Mission
GIRLS SOCCER
Sullivan East at Providence Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Tennessee High at Jefferson County, 6:30 p.m.
West Ridge at Elizabethton, 6:30 p.m.
GOLF
Mountain 7 District match at Cedar Hill, 4 p.m.
Patrick Henry match at Old Mill Golf Course
Daniel Boone, Dobyns-Bennett, Tennessee High, at Bristol CC
West Ridge, Volunteer, David Crockett, at Warriors Path
Lake Bonaventure Golf Club match
Tazewell County Country Club match
FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
Union at Graham, 7 p.m.
Ridgeview at Virginia High, 7 p.m.
Tazewell at Fort Chiswell, 7 p.m.
Marion at Gate City, 7 p.m.
Lebanon at Castlewood, 7 p.m.
Tennessee High at Sevier County, 7 p.m.
William Blount at West Ridge, 7 p.m.
Patrick Henry at Grundy, 7 p.m.
River View (W.Va.) at Hurley, 7 p.m.
Twin Valley at Northwood, 7 p.m.
Carroll County at George Wythe, 7 p.m.
Eastside at Chilhowie, 7 p.m.
Rye Cove at Thomas Walker, 7 p.m.
J.I. Burton at Twin Springs, 7 p.m.
Holston at Honaker, 7 p.m.
Grainger at Sullivan East, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
FOOTBALL
Abingdon at Richlands, 7 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Walker’s Run at Hungry Mother State Park, 9 a.m.
Fenders Farm, at Jonesborough, 8 a.m.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
College Schedule
THURSDAY
VOLLEYBALL
King at Bluefield State, 7 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Southwest Virginia Community College at South Carolina-Salkehatchie, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
VOLLEYBALL
Emory & Henry at Mars Hill, 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
King in Covered Bridge Open, at Boone, N.C.
SATURDAY
FOOTBALL
Virginia Tech at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
UVa-Wise at Barton, 4 p.m.
Emory & Henry at Newberry, 7 p.m.
ETSU at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at Florida, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Davidson-Davie at Southwest Virginia Community College, 11 a.m.
King at Erskine, 2 p.m.
Limestone at UVa-Wise, 2 p.m.
Cumberland University at Southwest Virginia Community College, 3 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Southwest Virginia Community College at South Carolina-Lancaster, 1:15 p.m.
King at Francis Marion, 2:30 p.m.
Emory & Henry at Newberry, 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Southwest Virginia Community College at South Carolina-Lancaster, 11 a.m.
King at Francis Marion, Noon
Emory & Henry at Newberry, 5:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Emory & Henry in the Converse Kick Off, Spartanburg, S.C.
UVA-Wise in Mike and Mary Kay Johnson Invitational, Berea, Ky.
MEN’S TENNIS
King at UVa-Wise, noon
WOMEN’S TENNIS
King at UVa-Wise, noon
Local Golf
Seniors Golf League
Monday, at Crossings
Low Gross winners: Steve Hecht 70, Curtis Johnson 71, Ray Whitson 73, Mac McClain 74, David Moore 74.
Flight One: Sam Haren 69, Jessee Abbott 70, David Miller 70, Guy Odum 71, David Bornowski 72, Charlie Green 72. Fewest putts: Jerry Hensley 29.
Flight Two: Joe Wigley 66, Jesse Wilder 68, Barry Compton 69, Rod Carey 71, David Carper 71, Charlie Garnett 71, Danny Shortridge 72, Steve White 72, John Archer 73, Alan Ragsdale 73. Fewest putts: John Stamm 28.
Flight Three: Steve Burkhammer 64, Tim Taberski 65, Harry Page 69, David Phillips 70, Mike Damberg 71, Mack Clark 72, Ronnie Forby 72, Paul Harrington 72, Jim McCarthy 72, Ron McEwen 72, L.A. Watkins 72. Fewest putts: Bill Wildman 29.
Longest drives: (Age 55-65) Dale Creager (66-69) David Bornowski (70-74) Wayne McCall (75-79) Howard Catron (80-up) Baker Fraley.
Closest to Pin: Howard Catron, Gary Larson, Doug Stinson.