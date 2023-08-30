Prep Sports
Schedule
THURSDAY
VOLLEYBALL
Sullivan East at Unicoi County, 6:30 p.m.
Twin Valley at Tazewell, 7 p.m.
Holston at Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Hancock County at Thomas Walker, 7 p.m.
Twin Springs at Council, 7 p.m.
J.I. Burton at Grundy, 7 p.m.
Carroll County at Marion, 7:30 p.m.
John Battle at Virginia High, 7:30 p.m.
George Wythe at Rural Retreat, 7:30 p.m.
Wise County Central at Patrick Henry, 7:30 p.m.
West Ridge in KSA Tournament (at Orlando)
GIRLS SOCCER
West Ridge at Chuckey-Doak, 6:30 p.m.
Daniel Boone at Sullivan East, 7 p.m.
GOLF
Big Six Tournament, at Tri-Cities Golf Club
Lake Bonaventure Golf Club match
Holston Hills Golf Club match
FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
Morristown West at Tennessee High, 7 p.m.
Dobyns-Bennett at West Ridge, 7 p.m.
Christiansburg at Abingdon, 7 p.m.
Virginia High at John Battle, 7 p.m.
Middlesboro (Ky.) at Gate City, 7 p.m.
Lebanon at Patrick Henry, 7 p.m.
Richlands at Union, 7 p.m.
Wise County Central at Marion, 7 p.m.
Castlewood at Honaker, 7 p.m.
Eastside at Hurley, 7 p.m.
Thomas Walker at Lee High, 7 p.m.
Rye Cove at Northwood, 7 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Eastern Montgomery, 7 p.m.
Narrows at Holston, 7 p.m.
Chilhowie at J.I. Burton, 7 p.m.
Grundy at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.
Montcalm (W.Va.) at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.
Sullivan East at Volunteer, 7:30 p.m.
Twin Springs at Unaka, 7:30 p.m.
Graham at Galax, 7:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Tennessee High in Choo-Choo Classic (Chattanooga)
West Ridge in KSA Tournament (Orlando)
SATURDAY
FOOTBALL
Riverheads at Tazewell, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
West Ridge at KSA Tournament (Orlando)
Patrick Henry Invitational
CROSS COUNTRY
Becky Selfe Invitational (at Patrick Henry)
Sullivan East at Victor Ash Park Classic (Knoxville)
College Sports
Schedule
THURSDAY
VOLLEYBALL
Concord at UVa-Wise, 2 p.m.
Lees-McRae at UVa-Wise, 6 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
King at Shorter, 6 p.m.
Shaw at Emory & Henry, 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Shaw at Emory & Henry, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
King vs. Coker (at Mars Hill), 1:15 p.m.
Emory & Henry at Barton, 7 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
King at Spartanburg, S.C. meet
Emory & Henry in the Eastern Mennonite University Invitational
CYCLING
King at Piedmont
WOMEN’S TRIATHLON
King at ETSU Dualthlon
SATURDAY
FOOTBALL
Virginia vs. Tennessee (at Nashville), Noon
Emory & Henry at Concord, 1 p.m.
ETSU at Jacksonville State, 2 p.m.
Union (Ky.) at UVa-Wise, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
King vs. Bluefield State (at Mars Hill), 10 a.m.
Davis & Elkins at UVa-Wise, 10 a.m.
Southwest Virginia Community College at Caldwell Tech, 11 a.m.
Johnson C. Smith at UVa-Wise, 2 p.m.
King at Mars Hill, 4:45 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
King at Emory & Henry, Noon
Richard Bland at Southwest Virginia Community College, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
South Carolina-Sumter at Southwest Virginia Community College, 11 a.m.
King at Catawba, 2 p.m.
CYCLING
King at Piedmont
FOOTBALL
College
Thursday’s games
EAST
Delaware at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
NC State at Uconn, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTH
North Greenville at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.
W. Virginia St. at Morehead St., 6 p.m.
Shorter at Samford, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at UCF, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Nicholls, 7 p.m.
Tusculum at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Furman, 7 p.m.
Elon at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
NC A&T at UAB, 8 p.m.
MIDWEST
E. Illinois at Indiana St., 6 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Youngstown St., 7:30 p.m.
W. Oregon at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
South Dakota at Missouri, 8 p.m.
Nebraska at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Wis.-Stevens Pt at Lindenwood (Mo.), 8 p.m.
SOUTHWEST
Idaho at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
UC Davis at Texas A&M Commerce, 8 p.m.
N. Colorado at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
FAR WEST
Cent. Washington at Weber St., 8 p.m.
Florida at Utah, 8 p.m.
S. Utah at Arizona St., 10 p.m.
Friday’s games
SOUTH
Miami (Ohio) at Miami, 7 p.m.
Georgia Tech vs. Louisville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
MIDWEST
Howard at E. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Missouri St. at Kansas, 8 p.m.
FAR WEST
Stanford at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2
EAST
Villanova at Lehigh, Noon
Edinboro at Duquesne, Noon
N. Illinois at Boston College, Noon
Marist at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Bowie St. at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
Akron at Temple, 2 p.m.
Merrimack at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Towson at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Wofford at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Colgate at Syracuse, 4 p.m.
American International at CCSU, 6 p.m.
Wagner at Fordham, 6 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Marshall, 6 p.m.
Lafayette at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.
West Virginia at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
SOUTH
Bowling Green at Liberty, Noon
Ball St. at Kentucky, Noon
Tennessee vs. Virginia at Nashville, Tenn., Noon
Davidson at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Mercer at Mississippi, 2 p.m.
Virginia St. at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
ETSU at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.
Hampton vs. Grambling St. at Harrison, N.J., 3 p.m.
South Florida at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
Umass at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
MVSU vs. Central St. (Ohio) at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Winston-Salem at NC Central, 4 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.
Morgan St. at Richmond, 6 p.m.
Southern U. at Alabama St., 6 p.m.
UT Martin at Georgia, 6 p.m.
St. Thomas (FL) at Stetson, 6 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at FAU, 6 p.m.
The Citadel at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Bucknell at James Madison, 6 p.m.
SC State at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Maine at FIU, 6:30 p.m.
Presbyterian at Murray St., 7 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Troy, 7 p.m.
Army at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
South Carolina vs. North Carolina at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
South Alabama at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Tarleton St. at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
MIDWEST
East Carolina at Michigan, Noon
Utah St. at Iowa, Noon
Fresno St. at Purdue, Noon
Dayton at Illinois St., 1 p.m.
Black Hills St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
N. Iowa at Iowa St., 2 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
N. Dakota St. vs. E. Washington at Minneapolis, 3:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Drake at North Dakota, 4 p.m.
Austin Peay at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
Toledo at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHWEST
Colorado at TCU, Noon
Arkansas St. at Oklahoma, Noon
Louisiana Tech at SMU, Noon
Rice at Texas, 3:30 p.m.
California at North Texas, 4 p.m.
W. Carolina at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
Texas State at Baylor, 7 p.m.
New Mexico at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
UTSA at Houston, 7 p.m.
Arkansas Baptist at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.
Incarnate Word at UTEP, 9 p.m.
FAR WEST
Robert Morris at Air Force, 1 p.m.
Butler at Montana, 2 p.m.
Portland St. at Oregon, 3 p.m.
Boise St. at Washington, 3:30 p.m.
Bryant at UNLV, 4 p.m.
San Diego at Cal Poly, 6:05 p.m.
Nevada at Southern Cal, 6:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Colorado St., 7 p.m.
Texas Tech at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.
Utah Tech at Montana St., 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
Idaho St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 3
EAST
Northwestern at Rutgers, Noon
SOUTH
Florida A&M vs. Jackson St. at Miami Gardens, Fla., 3 p.m.
Florida St. vs. LSU at Orlando, Fla., 7:30 p.m.
FAR WEST
Oregon St. at San Jose St., 3:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 4
SOUTH
Clemson at Duke, 8 p.m.