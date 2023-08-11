HEADER
Prep Schedule
SATURDAY
FOOTBALL
Scrimmages
Graham at Greenbrier East (W.Va.)
Jamborees
Hurley, Patrick Henry, Eastside, Northwood, Castlewood at Twin Valley
Prep Football
Prep Football Schedules
Northeast Tennessee
Friday, Aug. 18
Dobyns-Bennett at Farragut, 7 pm.
Elizabethton at Science Hill, 7 p.m.
Greeneville at Tennessee High, 7 p.m.
West Ridge at Volunteer, 7 p.m.
Sullivan East at Johnson County, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 24
Southwest Virginia
Honaker vs. Lebanon
Friday, Aug. 25
Northeast Tennessee
Greeneville at Dobyns-Bennett
Science Hill at Anderson County
Tennessee High at Sullivan East
West Ridge at Daniel Boone
Southwest Virginia
Carroll County at Grundy
Cumberland Gap at Thomas Walker
Eastern Montgomery at Holston
Fort Chiswell at Rural Retreat
Gate City at Richlands
George Wythe at Radford
Graham at Bluefield
Hancock County at Rye Cove
Hurley at Sherman (WV)
J.I. Burton at Ridgeview
Jenkins (WV) at Twin Valley
John Battle at Abingdon
Marion at Chilhowie
North Greene at Castlewood
Patrick Henry at Virginia High
Twin Springs at Northwood
Union at Lee High
Wise County Central at Eastside
OFF: Tazewell
College Schedule
Saturday
BASS FISHING
at Pickwick Lake, Counce, Tenn.
King, in Bassmaster College National Championship