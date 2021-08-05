0 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $99,000

Check out this incredible property! This tract of land is approximately 5 acres total. It is currently subdivided into 13 different lots. Use this property to build your dream home with a buffer, or INVESTORS take notice... perfect for a new residential development! This is located just off I-81 between Abingdon & Bristol... just a few miles away from the Virginia Creeper Trail in Abingdon and the new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol. This land can be accessible from both Orion Ave and Greenbriar Drive.