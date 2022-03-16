Investors take notice! Prime commercial real estate in the heart of exit 7. With over 13,000 cars on average passing by this building every day. This high Visibility and great income producing property won't last long. Schedule your showing today!
0 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $4,800
On Thursday, the up-and-coming Maryville, Tennessee-based Asia Cafe Xpress broke ground on its Bristol, Tennessee location being constructed at 950 Volunteer Parkway, next to Pal’s.
Sitting in the passenger seat with coach Misty Davis Miller as they drove to the doctor’s office on Tuesday morning, Honaker High School senior Kylie Vance let it be known that whatever the diagnosis was regarding the hurt knee she was getting examined that it would not be a season-ending injury.
VHSL GIRLS HOOPS: Former Southwest District member Carroll County goes for Class 3 state title Thursday in first trip to finals
They have wins over Marion and Abingdon. They are led by a sensational sophomore guard who is part of the rich basketball heritage of the Ervin family of Scott County. Carroll County goes for the gold.
Did Wise County Central coach Robin Dotson envision that Emmah McAmis would make such an immediate impact for his team this season that she would quickly become one of Southwest Virginia’s most dynamic girls basketball players?
TAZEWELL, Va. – A Tazewell County teacher is facing 176 felony charges after being indicted by a Tazewell County grand jury Tuesday.
PREP BASKETBALL: FAMILY TIES; After watching family win title at Union, Wise County Central freshman Jordan wants one of her own
Wise County Central freshman Abbie Jordan wants a state championship of her own after her brother, father and uncle all won a boys title last season at Union. Jordan and the Warriors meet Luray in the Class 2 state title game on Saturday in Richmond.
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Dr. Cheryl Stanski didn’t set out to be a pioneer but, as one of this region’s first female surgeons, she quickly developed…
John Battle High School freshman Evan Hankins has committed to continuing his baseball career at the University of Tennessee as he revealed his choice on his social media accounts on Monday night.
A sinkhole on the 30-yard line of Tennessee High School’s football stadium caused a soccer game to be rescheduled.