0 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $19,900

This wooded lot sits on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Clear Creek Golf Course community! Build your dream home today! This lot has access to public water and public sewer. This is located just a short distance from all the amenities that Bristol VA has to offer.. including the new Amazon Fulfillment Center, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, downtown Bristol, and so much more!

