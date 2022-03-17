0 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $1,495

Location is Everything!!! Nice 2nd floor space available on the West end of Abingdon, close to I-81 Exit 14, Virginia Highlands Airport, downtown Abingdon, 7 miles to Exit 7 Bristol, Va. Are you looking for a quiet upstairs area for your business private restroom and kitchenette 3 or 4 independent spaces with one that could be a conference room. This Inclusive monthly lease includes - Electric, water, sewer & Trash. Any Lessee will be required to carry tenant Insurance, No Smoking or Pets on the premises, this space is above a Heart Dr's Office, multiple parking spaces available 6-8. Potential renter must provide a recent credit report and a background check will be performed per owner request. 1st Month Rent of $1,495 and a deposit of $1,495 will be due before taking possession of rental space. At the least a 1 year lease will be required. No Elevator, stairs to the 2nd level.